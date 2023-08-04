Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 16.4 %

EXPE stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.