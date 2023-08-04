TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TrueCar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TrueCar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 88.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar

TrueCar Stock Performance

TRUE stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.