Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.28.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,794,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,794,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
