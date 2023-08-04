Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

