Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $43.12 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

