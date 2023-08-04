Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Cut by Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
BNS opened at C$64.24 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.05 and a 12 month high of C$81.98. The stock has a market cap of C$77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.63.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
