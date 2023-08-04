Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RRR opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after buying an additional 379,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.