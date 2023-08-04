Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

