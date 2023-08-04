Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,050.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 988.50 ($12.69).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 880.60 ($11.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.40. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,382.02%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

