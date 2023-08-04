Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $154.40

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.07.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

