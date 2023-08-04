Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

