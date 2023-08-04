American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

