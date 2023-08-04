The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $393.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.93.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,979,159 shares of company stock worth $660,308,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GS opened at $352.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.