PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Featured Articles
