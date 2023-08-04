PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

