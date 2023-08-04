Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $82.73

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

