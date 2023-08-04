Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells $2,518,556.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

