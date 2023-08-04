Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

