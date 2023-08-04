Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $2,738,700.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00.

On Monday, July 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50.

On Monday, May 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00.

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $895.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $854.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $907.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

