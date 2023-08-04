Gregory P. Hill Sells 33,414 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.