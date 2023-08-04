Celestica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,342% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.16. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

