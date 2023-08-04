Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $12,015,750.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
St. Joe Trading Down 1.9 %
St. Joe stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.99.
St. Joe Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
