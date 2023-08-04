Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$78.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$69.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.30. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.9491124 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

