Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $435.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.44. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

