Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 191,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 313.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 208.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 495,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 335,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.