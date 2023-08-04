Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 191,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 313.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 208.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 495,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 335,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

