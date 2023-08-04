Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.4 %
MRVL stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.