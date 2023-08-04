NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 99.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

