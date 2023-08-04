Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE SEE opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

