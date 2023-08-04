Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $73.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.94 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

