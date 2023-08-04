RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of RPM opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in RPM International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

