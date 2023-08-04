Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $20.45

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,432. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.