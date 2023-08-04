Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,523,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 210,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 412,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 128,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 150,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

