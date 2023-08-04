JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

In other JOANN news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

JOANN Price Performance

JOAN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. JOANN has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

