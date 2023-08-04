Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Further Reading

