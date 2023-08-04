Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Nerdy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $837.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.09. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,600 shares of company stock worth $379,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

