Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,231. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.