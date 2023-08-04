Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Review

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Amplify Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Amplify Energy pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Vitesse Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $426.89 million 0.67 $57.88 million $11.33 0.65 Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.31 $118.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vitesse Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 103.74% 186.60% 19.94% Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

