Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULCC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

