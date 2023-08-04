Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

