Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$50.92

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Barclays cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

PPL opened at C$40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.59. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.70 and a twelve month high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7217165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

