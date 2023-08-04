Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

