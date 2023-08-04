WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145.88 ($14.71).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($15.02) to GBX 1,230 ($15.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.18) to GBX 1,245 ($15.98) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.92) to GBX 1,260 ($16.18) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,972.60). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPP stock opened at GBX 786.22 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 851.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 917.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,393.44%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

