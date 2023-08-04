Comparing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PHINIA and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than PHINIA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PHINIA and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group -0.95% 20.34% 5.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $981.55 million 0.35 -$21.97 million ($0.31) -33.13

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats PHINIA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. The company also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution, communication, and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty power sports vehicles. Further, the company offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. It supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

