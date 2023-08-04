Head-To-Head Comparison: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) versus Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GasLog Partners and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GasLog Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 17.86

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Free Report)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.