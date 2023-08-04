Head-To-Head Review: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) versus BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.11% 14.45% 9.92% Bloomin’ Brands 5.49% 94.11% 8.06%

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.29 million 1.61 $430,000.00 $0.06 12.17 Bloomin’ Brands $4.42 billion 0.50 $101.91 million $2.58 9.80

This table compares BAB and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 8 3 1 2.42

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BAB.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BAB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

