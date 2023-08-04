Analyzing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARS Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.24%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 502.57 -$34.68 million N/A N/A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.12) -98.83

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -15.70% -15.17% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.32% -10.02%

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.