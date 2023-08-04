ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $78.11 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.