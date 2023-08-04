ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
ONE Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $78.11 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
