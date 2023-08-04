Contrasting Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 12.49% 40.44% 10.76% SecureWorks -28.35% -14.99% -10.16%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Progress Software has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Progress Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and SecureWorks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 4.37 $95.07 million $1.84 32.98 SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.34 -$114.50 million ($1.45) -4.97

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats SecureWorks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

