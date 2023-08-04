Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Critical Review

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.09%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

89.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -89.08% -8.20% -6.82% Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 5.05 -$139.80 million ($3.41) -5.51 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.41 -$930,000.00 $0.10 62.30

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision Optics beats BioLife Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

