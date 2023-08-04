Reviewing Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 19.46% 5.11% 1.53% Maui Land & Pineapple 4.95% 3.06% 2.36%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.21 $112.06 million $0.41 26.37 Maui Land & Pineapple $20.96 million 14.40 $1.79 million $0.05 308.00

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also manages ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

