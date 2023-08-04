Comparing Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.40%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

67.5% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -28.55% 0.84% InspireMD -349.45% -93.16% -69.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and InspireMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A InspireMD $5.17 million 12.21 -$18.49 million ($2.30) -1.30

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

